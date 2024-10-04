'AITA for losing it and calling my father a weak pathetic man in front of his family?' UPDATED 3X

I met up with my father one last time in a coffee shop to talk things over. I asked him one last time, why? Why did he do all this? Why did he let his wife treat everyone like shit? Why did HE treat his family and me like shit for her? Why did he do all this? He tried to weasel his way out but I absolutely demanded to know.

And he basically answered that it was because he loved her. Yep, it was that stupid of an answer. He loved her and just clung onto her no matter what she did. No matter how much she hurt him or others he was an insecure man who just latched himself on the first woman who showed him attention. Even when she slowly destroyed his life he thought it was better than trying again