'AITA for lying and telling my boyfriend my dad was deceased instead of the truth?' UPDATED

This lead to a long conversation with him that night where I explained the whole situation. He said this was a breach of trust between us since I lied about my dad and that he needed some space to rethink our relationship but he doesn't think he will leave me.

I feel so sh--ty and that I should have told him earlier but I am going to be honest I just didn't think. So AITA?

UPDATE: my boyfriend texted me 5 mins ago asking to talk so we are going to have a full in depth conversation tomorrow after work and I'll update again then :)