'AITA for making cinnamon bread for my sisters-in-law when my MIL is allergic to cinnamon?'

My husband has pressed that I did everything I needed to do to keep the breads separate, and that eating the cinnamon bread was 100% her choice. She, and now my husbands grandma are adamant that I shouldn’t have brought cinnamon bread into the house at all and I should’ve just told my SILs no.

I thought bringing it would be fine. I’ve been there plenty of times when SILs had cinnamon rolls on the stove, or snickerdoodle cookies in a jar. I assumed that she wouldn’t even touch the container because as far as I had seen, she didn’t touch the other stuff.

Boatunhappy6723 wrote:

Hey! I have a cinnamon allergy. I always bring my own dessert and would absolutely never expect family or friends to not have what they want because of my allergy.

You are absolutely NTA and your mother in law sounds like a whole lot of work.