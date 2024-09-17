'AITA for making my daughter pay for her own college testing after she was caught cheating?' UPDATED

OP responded:

This will not delay her ability to apply to college. Spring is a less convenient time for Lily because of athletics, but if she takes her test in the spring, her score will still be available for her to use during applications in the fall. I told Lily to save up in April and she had all of summer free to save up as well.

She charged our neighbors $10 to walk their dogs, and doing that twice a week allowed her to save up enough money in three weeks. She earned more than enough to cover her test but spent it on things she didn't need (shopping trips, movies, ice skating, etc.) and is now short on cash.