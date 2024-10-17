'AITA for making my daughter take a break from her BFF’s house because the mom is a body shamer?"

"AITA for making my daughter take a break from going to her best friend’s house because the mom purposely bought her a smaller size dress?"

About two weeks ago my 14-year-old daughter Bonnie was out shopping with her best friend Gigi and Gigi’s mom Lauren. While they were out, Lauren bought them both dresses she thought were cute. Except she bought Bonnie a size 3. Bonnie said she picked out one that was her size, but Lauren put it back and said that the size 3 one would be her “aspirational” dress to work towards fitting into.

When she came home, she gave it to me and was upset but also didn't want to say anything bad about Gigi's mom, which I get. First off, Bonnie is a HEALTHY girl. Gymnastics until she was about 11 (and grew several inches), dance in the fall and track in the spring, all her choices.