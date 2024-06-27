'AITA for making a girl move classes after she kept reporting my bruises to the authorities?' UPDATED

So anyways, I had previously gotten her removed from my labs, we still shared class not lab, I figured everything was fine now and she'd leave me alone, but I was wrong. Not only was she spreading rumors that I was ab-sed, but she called the authorities again, apparently more then once as the other two times the authorities said they had a report of ab-se, this time they said reports.

When I asked how many reports they said that it was multiple people, so I don't know if others in class called or she had her family do so. I just don't know, they couldn't tell me who called due to privacy when it comes to reporting, to try and make sure ab-sers don't attack the reporters.