'AITA for making my in-laws stay in a hotel after they surprised us on our family vacation?'

Due to space constraints, I put the baby down for a nap in the restroom (we had 2 pack-and-plays in there). When I went back to check on him a little later, my SS & his GF were in the transparent glass shower together steps away from my 3mo old baby. I went back to the kitchen and told SIL they cannot stay with us.

My husband told them they could because he is out of touch with what that would actually mean (6 adults, 2 toddlers sharing one RR where 2 babies are sleeping). I told her what I just saw with SS and GF in the shower, again reminding her it’s too many people going in and out of the RR with 2 kids asleep in there. She understood and started looking up hotels.