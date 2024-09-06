"AITA for making keepsake books for my daughters that don’t include my husband?"

So, I (31, F) have been making books for my daughters (6 & 2) since my first was born. Every year on their birthdays I write them a letter talking about them and how much I love them and I have been pasting them in a book next to a picture of me and them for each year. I plan on gifting these books to them when they turn 16.

My thinking was that we don’t tell the people we love how much we love them and I never want my daughters to question my love. You also never know how life is going to pan out and this way they will always have a personal memento of my own words in case anything were to happen to me. Now, my husband (33) has always known about this.