'AITA for making my coworker a separate meal after she insulted my cooking?'

I told her, as evenly as I could, that yes, some people eat insects, but it’s not like I was raised munching on tarantulas for breakfast. She got all flustered and said she didn’t mean it like that.

Anyway, last month, I made khao soi for the potluck, a Northern Thai curry noodle soup. Everyone seemed to love it, except Kate, who took one bite, made a face, and said, "Oh, this is..strong". Then she laughed like it was a joke, but she barely touched her bowl. Later, I overheard her telling someone it was "too much spice and too many smells at once."