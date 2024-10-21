'AITA for making my son pay for a new pizza when he didn't save any for the rest of the family?' UPDATED

"AITA for making my son pay for a new pizza when he didn't save any for the rest of the family?"

I 45F, have two kids: 14M and 17F. My son has High Functioning ASD, and honestly most people cannot tell, but it comes out in certain aspects of his relationships such as thinking about others, compassion, etc. My son also eats a lot of food- way more than someone for his age. He is not overweight in any way so the doctors have not considered this a problem.

Here comes the problem: for years when we have ordered food, he has neglected to realize that the food we order is for the whole family, not just him. My husband and I have both spoken to him about this multiple times and usually he just gives half-hearted apologies. We are working on this with his therapist, among other issues he has.