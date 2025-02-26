'AITA for making a dating app 'player' mad after I matched his energy and called him out?'

I met a guy on a dating site. Don't get me wrong, I'm open to relationship, but I'm not opposed to casual fun too. He was nice, very nice, but the first time we met he was very forward in his actions and demeanor that his intentions were to sleep with me, and it became very evident very quickly that that was all he was interested in.
He never SAID that, but I can't stress enough that I know his type, I know a fuck boy when I see one, and that's what he was. I was down for some fun, so I slept with him. In the morning he left, and that was that. A couple of days went by and I messaged to see how he was doing, but I didn't get a response, fair enough.
A few more days past and he hit me up in the middle of the night asking if I was awake. I was, so he came over, and we hooked up again, and he left again in the morning. For about a month he'd hit me up at random times wanting to hookup, and I did, because he was a good romp and I like fun.
Eventually, when he was 'done having his fun with me' I guess. He sent me a message, telling me he didn't think this was going to lead to a relationship so we shouldn't see each other anymore, I hit him back with the "Sure, that's fine 🙂."
Because it genuinely was, I knew what this was, I knew what he was doing. But with his reaction to that message I think he thought I was going to be upset or something, and he definitely didn't like the fact that I wasn't. I mean, I don't know what he expected me to be like when he sent me that message.
He hit me up back saying:
"Lmao. You're not even bothered? 🤣"
To which I responded:
"Why would I be bothered? I knew the moment we met this was going to be a short term fling, you didn't take me on dates or wanted to do anything else together other than come to my house, f--k me, then leave."
"You made it very clear in the beginning without even saying it that that's all you wanted, a bit of fun, and I was down for that. You're now telling me you're no longer interested. And that's fine. What do you want me to do? Cry? I barely know you outside of a bed 🤣 All the best, take care."
He really didn't like that, and suddenly started getting really pissy with me, he sent me a few more messages in that next hour or so, until I messaged back "Why are you trying to drag this out? You said you're done. It's getting embarrassing that you're still trying to message me questioning my reaction."
To which he blocked me 🤣
If there's one thing that threatens a f--k boy's lifestyle, it's a gal giving him the same energy. 🤣 They HATE it lmao.
ThatQuiet8782 wrote:
NTA that was amazing. He already "won" when yall hooked up but still took a massive L because his ego got in the way.
OP responded:
Yeah thought I'd let him get his little rocks off for a bit, because I was down to f--k and have some fun. And I let him live blissfully in that month thinking he had me under his belt as a other girl that would pine over him. Nah. 🤣
Dazzling_Instance_57 wrote:
It almost feels like he purposely wanted to hurt you. Very weird of him.
OP responded:
That's f--k boys for ya.
Special_Lychee_6847 wrote:
NTA. We had a guy in our friend group, years ago. Nice guy, but he didn't do relationships. He never lied, was always upfront. He knew a lot of women thought they would 'fix him' and he'd be different with them, because he would definitely fall in love with them, you know? Never happened.
All the guys in the friend group thought he was a sl*t. they all had steady relationships, see. So they were much more respectable. Turns out most of those guys were cheating on their gfs.
The cheated girls in that group all agreed they'd take a guy that was upfront about 'just fun' over a cheating bf any day. Sounds like your f--kboy just hasn't come to terms with his own MO yet. He'd be much more respectable, if he did.
OP responded:
He definitely should have been just honest in the beginning, because you're right, I'd have respected him a lot more if he was. He was trying to get me to be obsessed with him, just so he could end things. And that didn't work 🤣 So the poor thing got MAD.
Taniwhenever wrote:
NTA. Honestly, you handled that perfectly. He clearly expected you to be upset so he could feed his ego, and when you weren’t, he lost it. Classic. Some guys like that can dish it out but can’t handle it when they get the same energy back. The fact that he kept messaging you after he was the one who ended it is hilarious.
unconsciouslyokay wrote:
NTA. Had a very similar situation happen and after he realized I was not bothered by him not wanting to continue sleeping together, he got angry saying I was treating him like a piece of meat.
He kept texting and texting and texting for like an hour with no response from me until I finally texted him back that I'm sorry if he thinks he deserves an apology for being treated like he treats women and I hope he finds whatever he thinks he's looking for.
According to a mutual friend, the guy spiraled, had a mental breakdown, and married the next girl he dated after like 6 months. Two years and a baby later they divorced because he cheated. My friend likes to say you can take the f--k out of the boy but you can't take the boy out of the f--k. 😂
WomaninQuestion wrote:
But you were supposed to begging him for the D! /s
OP responded:
I know right?! 🤣
Past-Anything7983 wrote:
NTA - I'm assuming he's had girls begging him to stay in the past, poor baby didn't realise you didn't give a 💩. I kinda wish you got a picture of his face reading that text! It's amazing to me that some men are fine with using women for s-x, but get butt hurt when they are on the receiving end.