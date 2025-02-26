'AITA for making a dating app 'player' mad after I matched his energy and called him out?'

A few more days past and he hit me up in the middle of the night asking if I was awake. I was, so he came over, and we hooked up again, and he left again in the morning. For about a month he'd hit me up at random times wanting to hookup, and I did, because he was a good romp and I like fun.

Eventually, when he was 'done having his fun with me' I guess. He sent me a message, telling me he didn't think this was going to lead to a relationship so we shouldn't see each other anymore, I hit him back with the "Sure, that's fine 🙂."