'AITA for making my sister pay me back for randomly throwing out my daughter's bra?' UPDATED

-I don't know how much damage was done to the bra itself. Thea's room was pretty trashed. We're talking clothes left on the floor, spilled perfume, and messing with a display shelf full of some of her old Disney dolls.

-All I know is that Judy saw the boys messing with the bra, thought it was another kind of breast binder, and threw it away.

-We got locks installed for Thea's room, along with our son and my husband's "man cave" after we found out the boys messed with his stuff.