Groom refuses to accommodate disabled stepsister; 'Is it selfish to want one day about me, not her?' AITA?

"AITA for choosing to get married where I live and not where my mom lives to be accessible for her and her husband to bring my stepsister?"

Maybe I (29m) will come across as an AH and I'm here to face if I am or not. Let me begin with some background. My dad died when I was 6 and it was just me and my mom for a few years before she met Dan.

Dan was okay and they got married a little over a year after they met. I was 11. A few months after my mom and Dan got married, Dan's ex said she wanted to move with their daughter to another state.

Instead of saying no and fighting it Dan and my mom decided we would move to follow them and that had us moving 8 times in 5 years just so he could follow his daughter around. He never fought it in court and they uprooted me every time too.