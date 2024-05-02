'AITA for refusing to talk to my mom after she gave my wedding fund to my step-sister?'

"AITA for refusing to talk to my mom after she gave my stepsister my wedding fund?"

My stepsister was going to get married this summer but she had to postpone. Unfortunately, she ended up losing a lot of her deposits and now her budget is less than half of what it used to be. She also has to buy a new dress/bridesmaids’ outfits because she’s now decided to have a winter wedding instead.

I am also engaged but we’re still in the early stages of planning and recently decided to try to figure out what our potential budget would look like. My mom and stepdad have saved wedding funds for each of us which are $10k each. This is money we’ve always known we’d receive for our weddings and my siblings have already ALL received theirs.