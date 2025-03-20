'My mom pushed me to go out to eat, then pushed the bill off on me. AITA for my response?'

So, whenever we go out, she covers the bill, unless it's something specifically for her, in which case either my brother or I pay. Even my grown nephews will pay when it’s for her, but otherwise, my mom always takes care of the bill. I’m not being entitled, it’s just how it’s always been. I always thank her, especially since I’m not doing well financially and appreciate her help.

Before we left, I told her I didn’t have money for dinner since my refund check hadn’t cleared yet (NFCU takes 2-3 days to release funds), and I get paid on Friday. She insisted on going out anyway, and dinner was great. When the bill came, my mom handed it to me.