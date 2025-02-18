'AITA if I move out of our apartment knowing my fiance and his mom can't afford it without me?' UPDATED 2X

The problem is she never applied for any teaching positions and has been living with us for 6 months now. She and I have really been struggling with each other since she moved in. I can't make her understand that I work full time. She constantly interrupts while I'm working, which is bad enough but she even interrupts when I'm on Teams calls.

She always asks me to take her places bc she doesn't like to drive in our city.

She has pretty outdated views of gender roles and is constantly giving me a hard time for not doing more around the house and making fiance help with chores, do his own laundry, etc.