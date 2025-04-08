Parents call it a 'harmless crush' but teen runs away from home to escape harassment from sister's best friend. AITA?

"AITA for moving out of my parents' house and skipping a family reunion because my parents keep including my sister's best friend?"

I'm 17, my sister "Lana" is 15 and her best friend "Meg" is 15. Lana and Meg have been BFFs forever and Meg was always over at our house. It was never a big deal before. I knew she had a crush on me years ago.

But I always expected it to go away and I never encouraged it. I came out when I was 13 too so I figured Meg would realize she never stood a chance. I thought at least Lana would help her try to focus on someone else.

But Meg's crush either came back or became fully realized a year ago and she has been so over the top flirting with me and being inappropriate. I spoke to Lana, I spoke to my parents and I even tried speaking to Meg.