'AITA? My best friend thinks I’m copying her...'

NTA. It sounds like you admire her style, but maybe you say it too often. But also, she sounds really mean. She doesn’t sound like your friend at all, it sounds like you annoy her. You shouldn’t ask her opinion on anything. Just do whatever you want. And you shouldn’t compliment her anymore, she obviously takes it the wrong way and takes it as you wanting to be her.

Lophiiformers said:

ESH. You may not have ended up wearing the same outfit or buying the exact same pieces of jewelry but I would also be a bit creeped out by someone who keeps saying that they’re inspired by me and want to dress the same as me.