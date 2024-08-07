'AITA? My boyfriend wants a paternity test on our newborn daughter.'

My longtime boyfriend of 7.5 years and I just had our newborn daughter almost three weeks ago is asking for a paternity test. We met at work. I’m a nurse and he is a surgeon and he is very dedicated to his job.
So needless to say he does work a lot. I currently am not working, so I stay home a lot, and he supports us. Throughout our relationship I have been very faithful to him. He, however, has had a few slip ups throughout our 7.5 years.
Which I have forgiven him. He has told his OR staff that he asked for a paternity test, which upset me. He says they understand why I would be upset. His rational is that he doesn’t want to raise a child that he doesn’t know if it’s his 100%.
He doesn’t want to find out later on down the road that she’s not his. Like he sees in movies. He just wants to be sure. But then he goes on to say that I’m home all the time by myself since he’s never home and he doesn’t know what I do for sure.
Which definitely is a slap in the face to me as I have been the one who has been faithful. If he wants to pay for the paternity test then I’m fine with that. But AITA for being upset in how he’s trying to rationalize it and make me as if I’m the one who is unfaithful?
Ill-Relationship-890 said:
He’s projecting because he’s been unfaithful himself. Not sure I could stick around with this relationship. His slip up(s) probably won’t stop. Just a gut feeling. I wish the best for you no matter what you decide.
phyrsis said:
NTA. Get the paternity test so he'll have to pay child support after you (deservedly) dump him.
Ok-Sea3170 said:
NTA. Go figure, the cheater has trust issues. Personally, I'd never stay with a man who insinuated that I would cheat, keep a resulting pregnancy, pass it off as his, and lie about it until the day I die. Hell no. I'd give him the paternity test and notice to get tf out, and have fun paying child support.
Haunting-Nebula-1685 said:
NTA for being upset but you need to provide him his paternity test. Personally, that lack of faith would be the end of the relationship though.
BusAppropriate769 said:
NTA, but you really picked a prize there. I am also a nurse, and all I had to see was the word “surgeon” in your post. If you stay with this douchebag, you will only have a lifetime of misery. Get the test and then take him to court for support. You obviously have had your self-esteem trampled on…so take your power back.
Joansz said:
NTA. My spidey sense is telling me that not only is he unfaithful, but will eventually dump you after 20 or so years for a young trophy. If you want to stay with him, it might be smart to insist that you'll only consent to a paternity test if he marries you first.
That way you'll at least protect yourself financially. Let's face it, as a SAHM, you'll loose your ability to be employable at the level you were when you were working.