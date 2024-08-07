'AITA? My boyfriend wants a paternity test on our newborn daughter.'

"My boyfriend wants a paternity test on our newborn daughter?"

My longtime boyfriend of 7.5 years and I just had our newborn daughter almost three weeks ago is asking for a paternity test. We met at work. I’m a nurse and he is a surgeon and he is very dedicated to his job.

So needless to say he does work a lot. I currently am not working, so I stay home a lot, and he supports us. Throughout our relationship I have been very faithful to him. He, however, has had a few slip ups throughout our 7.5 years.

Which I have forgiven him. He has told his OR staff that he asked for a paternity test, which upset me. He says they understand why I would be upset. His rational is that he doesn’t want to raise a child that he doesn’t know if it’s his 100%.