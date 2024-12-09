'My DIL is leaving me out of her wedding dress shopping. AITA for feeling offended by this?'

Alarming_Reply6286 wrote:

Are you being included in the wedding planning? Your soon to be DIL is paying for her own wedding dress & she has her own plan of how she wants to achieve her goal. I understand you’re disappointed by her decision to not include you but she is allowed to have her own vision of the path she wants to take to get to her wedding day.

You can either support her on her journey or make it all about you & be a road block. I’m guessing that’s the reason you were not included. YTA.

Bloomerhen wrote: