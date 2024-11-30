Thanksgiving prank derails family dinner as GF refuses to 'play along;' 'His mom literally fainted.' AITA? + UPDATE

CrapKidThrowaway
infernoxv
ElToroBlanco25
BonnoCW
NerdySwampWitch40
NTA. Bert is the only AH in this situation. Also, $5 says Bert didn't want to stop for tacos because Bert has not been "staying late at the office" and he was nowhere near the good taco place.
Bert is getting shown up because Bert isn't even phoning in being a supportive partner and husband. He's sending a brain-damaged carrier pigeon. Kate needs to rethink if this is what she wants for her and her kids' long-term. Is this the model of a relationship she wants them to see. An angry AH who ignores an easy request from his pregnant partner and then goes off when a friend helps?
kg_sm
It was the way he answered to even before all the other stuff. It’d be a lot different if Bert said something along the lines of ‘I’m sorry babe. I can’t because I’m working late and don’t know when I’ll be home. But I can Doordash some to you now.’ ANYTHING to take on some responsibility.’ But his response was dismissive from the start.
If he’s not cheating, he’s definitely just staying let because his own wife is no longer ‘fun’ and he doesn’t want to step up and deal with the responsibilities. He definitely won’t get any better when the kid arrives.
CrapKidThrowaway
Not a happy update. I apologize for screwing up the title last time. I was trying to be brief and wound up being wildly disappointing. My apologies. Hopefully this is more effective? This update is shared with Kate and Tim's permission. For reasons, Bert can go eff himself.
Bert did email Tim this morning to apologize. Bert said he had forgotten I was out of town and he didn't realize that Tim was dropping off the meal train food. It was a weird email for many reasons, but Tim responded politely if noncommittal.
Tim hasn't changed his view of Bert in part because of what happened between Bert and Kate this afternoon. Bert also texted me to apologize, but I didn't get his message until after I landed and by then everything else had happened. I've elected not to respond.
Bert went home around noon after staying at a hotel last night. Kate's sister had taken their daughter to the park so Bert and Kate could talk it out. Short version is that Bert has been avoiding Kate because she's not happy during this pregnancy.
I mentioned in a comment that Kate had been married previously and shortly after her first husband died she had complications in a pregnancy that forced her on bedrest. Unfortunately, her son didn't make it.
Her current pregnancy is bringing up a lot of painful memories and she's scared she won't be able to make it to full term. So, yes. She's not as cheery as she was when she was pregnant with their daughter. It's a difficult time.
Bert is frustrated and angry that she's not happy, so he's been staying late and ignoring her until she stops doing that. I know that sounds horrid, but I think they could have worked through those feelings.
But as he was explaining how he felt, he said she should be glad her son wasn't there because otherwise she wouldn't have this life at all. Yeah. That still knocks the wind out of me it's so cruel.
She did talk to him about that statement, but the explanation doesn't get better. In any event, for her that was just the end. She told him she was done, they can work out joint custody, but the marriage was over. She called her sister and she and her husband encouraged Bert to leave.
Currently, Kate's not angry or sad or panicked. She's just done. Personally, I'm surprised since they've weathered some fairly awful things including infidelity (by him). But I guess that was the line?
In any event, her DnD friends are over there for Saturday games night and they are eating waffles (she thought it was important for the internet to know that waffles are appropriate separation food).
In terms of her well-being which many kind souls were worried about, they have a prenup. The house is hers, his family property is his. I'm sure there will be a fight over custody, but she will be financially okay. In any event, she has family and friends who will help and support regardless of what happens.
bamatrek
Wow, what a total monster. I don't think there's anything else to say.
digitydigitydoo
Of course he was previously unfaithful. Glad she’s kicked him to the curb. Sending good thoughts her way.
Junior_Arrival3962
Wow. This guy is just...wow. I have nothing nice to say. I'm glad she's getting out though. Who throws their wife's previous miscarriage in her face? Just, no.
my2cents518
Oh man! It’s sad but at the same time liberating for Kate. Tonight, I’m gonna have a shot and toast up one of my son’s Eggo’s in honor of Kate and her angel baby. She’s got this! Sending all the positive vibes I can her way.
And shout out to you and Tim for being such great friends. Kate is blessed to have so much love and support. Praying for her to have a smooth delivery with a healthy, happy baby. Everything else will work itself out one day at a time. To Kate! 🥃
CrapKidThrowaway
Holiday update: I guess whether you think this is a happy update depends on whether AH abandoning their kids is a net positive or not. Kate and Bert are still separated.
It took her a few weeks, but she finally spoke to her attorney and asked them to start the paperwork. One problem has been locating him for service and scheduling parenting time so it wouldn't appear that she is withholding his child.
The night he was escorted out he apparently went to a hotel, then told his boss he had to work remotely (where the eff was that option??), and then moved home to his mother.
Kate has reached out to him multiple times to schedule parenting time and only found out last week that he wasn't in the state! She finally called his mom to see if she wanted to come and see her grandchild for Thanksgiving and learned that he was there the entire time.
In any event, they finally made a parenting schedule and, at her attorney's suggestion, agreed he could have the first holiday since the separation. He was supposed to come down on Wednesday and pick up their daughter for a few days so she could spend time with his side of the family.
So we planned a Friendsgiving to keep her spirits up since her little one would be away for the first time. Fun!? Not fun, but its what families do. Anyway, he didn't show. Thursday morning, still no Bert.
Kate was worried since he was supposed to drive down so she called his mom again. Bert was fine, but "didn't feel up to dealing with this." Yup. Heard it myself with my own two ears.
Kiddo was thankfully still asleep, so she did have the joy of watching her mom have a complete and utterly meltdown. Kate didn't have the greatest childhood herself and knowing her POS husband was completely indifferent to his daughter was just too much.
She was sobbing so hard she couldn't breathe and then started to have contractions. Then her sister and I started panicking. Had we been thinking clearly, we probably would have remembered that she had BH with both pregnancies and calmly assessed the situation after she wasn't so overwrought.
Instead, I panic dialed her OB and we rushed her to the hospital. She's fine. Baby is fine. Kiddo has now more screentime and junk food in two days than her mother has let her have in her entire life, because I am not a great babysitter.
Kate will be in the hospital for a few more days as her OB is concerned with her stress levels. Her sister's husband called Bert, but thus far he has not made any attempts to do something useful, like I don't know, take care of his own child!?
So I guess there won't be a fight over custody? A horrible update, but its been a terrible weekend. If anyone knows how to cheer up a little girl who is missing her parents that doesn't involve McDonalds and Bluey, please let me know. If there were still Toys-R-Us, I'd probably be bankrupt.
MamaCass
I’m so sorry to hear this update. Not surprised, but sorry. For the little girl, how willing are you to do crafts? Hit up the dollar store for several disposable table cloths. Put one on the floor and one on whatever surface you let her paint on. When done, fold them inward and take to the garbage. Clean up is 10x easier this way.
You could get a child’s beading kit to “make Mommy a Christmas present.” Bracelets, necklaces, etc. If you tend toward more DIY, look up a recipe for salt dough and buy some washable paints. Put her hair up, sacrifice an old t-shirt (preferably one of her father’s) and let it be a “painting dress.”
Decorating for Christmas can be as simple as sheets of white paper and a pair of scissors. Make snowflakes! If you have access to a printer, there are lots of templates to cut more elaborate shapes like Star Wars (probably not her jam) or cartoon characters. Michael’s also usually sells kits to make little foam ornaments or decorations. Make them extra funny with a small package of googly eyes.
One word of caution- stay away from glitter. You will shine for the next year. If something needs to be shiny, get glitter glue.
I hope this helps!
CrapKidThrowaway (OP)
You are a gem. I've been so thrown I didn't even think of arts and crafts! Thank you!
ChibiSailorMercury
"So I guess there won't be a fight over custody?"
Do not think that. Eventually, Bert will wake the eff up or will meet with a lawyer (who will tell him some very harsh truths). He'll realize that if he doesn't fight for and get custody, the child support he will have to pay will be higher than if he had 50/50 or primary custody.
writing_mm_romance
My money is on Bert being happy as a clam that he can now be with his side piece without burden. That'll be short lived and he's going to try and win her back as soon as he sees how much he has to pay for child support. Document all of the attempts to give him access and the failures on his part, it will help her custody battle, and ultimately cause him to have to pay more support.
Fragrant-Reserve4832
I feel bad saying it but kiddo is better off with dad showing he's a useless cnut now than him stringing this out for years and breaking her spirit.
Ilovecookies025
You’re doing an amazing job supporting Kate and her daughter in such a tough situation. To cheer her up, try simple crafts, fort-building, storytime, baking, scavenger hunts, or imaginative play like a tea party or dance-off. It’s heartbreaking Bert isn’t stepping up, but your love and care mean so much right now. Hang in there—you’re making a difference.