'AITA for no longer cooking for my wife after she drunkenly talked about her male coworker's cooking? UPDATED

OP shared an update the next day.

Thank you all the comments on my previous post. Pretty much all of the comments told me I was very wrong and what I was doing what cruel to my wife. It was never my intention to be cruel to my wife, it was all about my mental health, but I understand now how it can be perceived as being cruel.

I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, so I told my wife this morning I would start cooking for her tonight, and make her a special dinner. My wife was very excited and hugged and thanked me, and I am nervous and excited and looking forward to opening this new chapter in our lives. I however reminded my wife again how she had almost destroyed my love for cooking a couple of years ago.