'AITA for not having meals with my family because they won't accommodate my wife's allergies?'

But we moved to be closer to both our families 18 months ago. My wife didn't bring anything the next time and mom had something she could eat. And for a few months this was how it was. Then one of the days she served something specially for my wife but the rest of us had shellfish and soy in our food.

My mom was not careful about food safety prep and there was contact between what my wife ate and what we ate and my wife had an allergic reaction. Mom said she felt bad and apologized. But then after that dinner she decided it was too much hassle to make a whole other meal for my wife and then she started making one meal again but it was a meal my wife couldn't eat.