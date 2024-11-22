'AITA for not accepting water from a woman who happened to be a Muslim? I was called out.'

"AITA for not accepting water from a woman who happened to be a Muslim?"

I was traveling with my friend on a bus and happened to ask her for some water, but she didn't have any. A woman in her 30s wearing a hijab offered me her bottle but I refused because she's a stranger, as simple as that, no mention of religion or anything.

As soon as I refused she said- but you just said you're thirsty. I politely replied that yes, but you're a stranger, hence. She was quick to reply with 'is it because of my religion?' I said no, it's not, it's only because I don't know you and idk if it's safe. But she kept on insisting saying it's safe to drink it and i should take it. I said no again.