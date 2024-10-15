'AITA for not agreeing to sit and watch an entire TV show with my daughter as bonding?' UPDATED

And you basically shat all over her offer. My guess is there’s a reason she enjoys the fantasy of a strong mother-daughter relationship in Gilmore Girls.

OP responded:

I said in the post that I offered to watch movies with her, so there's one. We also already go hiking fairly often just the two of us, occasionally her dad or best friend comes. She comes shopping with me every few weeks, we cook together most weekends. I do spend time with her, especially with her living here.

StAlvis wrote:

INFO

"I could explain more about what I don't like but I don't think anyone wants that."

PLEASE, go on: