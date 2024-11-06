'AITA for not allowing my adopted son to choose the movie on family movie night?' UPDATED

I don’t think it’s right to let Jake dictate everything just because he’s more sensitive. AITA for not letting my adopted son choose the movie on family movie night, even though it upset him and led to a huge argument with my wife?

Old_Beach2325 wrote:

NTA it’s ok to give in, but if you always give in the Jake learns nothing. And your other three boys will feel neglected. Kale can not always have his way. And at mental age of 8 or 9 he needs to learn that and find coping skills to help manage his emotions. Your wife will do him no favors but always giving in since eventually he’ll be an adult and no one except her will treat him that way.