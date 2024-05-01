When you're a new parent, protecting your baby is going to take precedence over everything else.

"AITA for not allowing my in-laws over after they ignored boundaries we set for our newborn?"

My mother in law and father in law came to visit. We had already told everyone NO KISSING and hand her back if she gets very fussy. Very simple rules if you ask me. She then proceeded to kiss her head and both of them gave snarky comments when again told not to do so.

I talked with my husband and we went back over our boundaries over the phone with them which his mom cried the entire call saying she didn’t recall doing so. BS playing the victim tears if you ask me but still we said that we have these boundaries in place and expect them to be followed. I still haven’t brought up another visit as I just want a break from them now.

The internet had a lot of thoughts about the situation.