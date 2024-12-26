'AITA for not allowing my mom to stay another week after her pipes burst just before Christmas?'

Then she said she may ask to ride back with my brother and his family to their home in another state (opposite direction than me). She refused to ask him until Christmas, so l gave my brother a heads up last night so he has a chance to speak with his wife.

I also told him that he's under no obligation to say yes, as she is still welcome to stay with me until Saturday and her insurance company will be footing the bill for most of her stay at a hotel and meals (IF, BIG IF, her residence is uninhabitable, which we do not know at this time). He told me he didn't have room to take her back with him (3 people in his car and no room for a 4th -assuming luggage is the issue).