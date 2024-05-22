'AITA for not allowing my parents to take a picture of me with my cap and gown?'

NTA. It was a big moment for you, so of course it's normal for you to respond with disappointment when your parents aren't there. Your sister had her husband with her, and it seems quite unlikely that both your parents would be in the delivery room with her on top of that.

I completely understand that they want to be there for the birth, but they surely knew they still had hours to go before the baby would actually be born once they saw your sister at the hospital. It usually isn't like in the movies where it's a process that takes a few minutes. As parents, they know that.

Having one parent stay with your sister while the other attends your graduation is a completely valid compromise. After the ceremony, this parent could then drive back to the hospital with you.