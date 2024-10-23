'AITA for not allowing my son to be punished after he refused to do his school presentation?'

My son “George” just turned 13 this month.
George is very bright, projected to get 8s or 9s in his GCSEs, and regularly achieves these grades in his mock exams and assessments. But he struggles socially and has been b-llied badly in the past.
Things are better now, but he isn’t popular. As part of his PD class, he had to create a children’s toy and give a sales pitch to the class. Last Friday was the presentation day, and George was really excited. He’d put a lot of effort into his toy and the presentation. But I got a notification saying George had been given a C3 (after-school detention), something he’s never received before.
As he’d refused to participate in class and didn’t do his presentation. When I picked him up, I could tell immediately that he was upset. I asked him what happened and why he didn’t do the presentation. He said he didn’t refuse the presentation; when it was his turn, he asked to go later. His teacher said no, and that he had to do it then or get a C3.
George said he “couldn’t do it now,” but didn’t explain further when asked, so he was given the C3. I kept pressing him, worried that maybe he was being b-llied again. Eventually, he told me the real reason: he had a random er-ction just before his turn and, no matter what, it “wouldn’t go down."
With that info, I think George’s request was perfectly reasonable. He didn’t refuse to do the presentation—he simply asked to do it a little later. Obviously, he didn’t want to explain the reason in front of the whole class when the teacher asked him. His mum was really angry with him for getting the C3. I explained what happened and said I didn’t think George was wrong.
I said I’m not supporting the detention and would pick him up at the normal time. When I told his mum what happened, she looked disgusted and said something like, “Why did he even have one in class to begin with?” I explained that random er-ctions happen, especially in early puberty, and they don’t always relate to s-xual thoughts, which is what she was assuming.
She replied, “Well, I’m not sure that’s true,” dismissing what I said. So I told her, “You might not be sure, but I am.”
She insisted we needed to present a united front, along with the school, and that by going against her, I was sending George the wrong message.
I asked why her way of handling it was automatically right and why I should be the one to concede. It escalated into a big argument, which we haven’t had in years. She’s saying she is going to punish him for refusing when it’s her week with him next week and that I am being an AH for “going against her.”
Her mother texted me saying I was setting a bad example for George by letting him get away with being disrespectful to his teacher. Which he wasn’t even, just asked to do his presentation later. I respectfully told her she should mind her own business, and that George was my son. But now I’m worrying whether I’ve done the right thing, and I need some outside perspectives.
VicLap45 wrote:
NTA. Puberty is a hard (no pun intended) time in a kid's like and having a random erection in class does not help. Your wife may need a lesson in biology from the male perspective. Unless she is a MD how would she know what happens in the male body at that age? Everyone talks about the big stuff but there are lots of little things that go on at random times. Puberty can be interesting for some kids.
Kudos to you for supporting your son in what is otherwise an embarrassing moment he tried his best to avoid and hopefully he doesn't feel ashamed for what he had no control over. It happens just like the need to sneeze at an inopportune moment. You may need to sit your wife down and have an honest discussion from the male point of view on puberty.
Just like you may not know everything that goes on with women in puberty, she may not know. I may still reach out to the teacher and explain the situation. He wasn't being disrespectful, just trying to avoid the shame and b-llying that would have been bound to come if he did his presentation right then.
OP responded:
Thank you, all good advice honestly. And yeah I have reached out to the school, and asked for them to give me a bell so I can talk to them. They did say they were going to ring today, but haven’t yet. But I am going to explain what happened, how I think they handled it poorly especially considering his past with b--lying and the fact he has never even been given a C1 before.
A_Weird_Pickle wrote:
NTA. Your son’s request was completely rational as he didn’t refuse to present altogether but simply needed some time. There was absolutely no reason for his teacher to give him that grade for making a simple request. The teacher is being unreasonable as your son was still going to present either way. I believe it was unfair grading on the teacher's end.
OP responded:
The project wasn’t graded, a “C3” stands for a “Consequence 3”. “C1” is a warning, “C2” is a break time (Americans call this recess) detention*, “C3” is an after school detention, “C4” is a in school seclusion.
Given that George has never even been given a C1, I thought it was really unfair that she gave him a C3.
*ETA I meant “break time” was the equivalent to recess. Not the C2. A C2 would be a detention during recess.
urgasmic wrote:
NTA. I feel like I don't know why you haven't spoken to the school and simply cleared this up. Its quite embarrassing in the moment and he definitely would be teased for it. I don't blame him for wanting to go later.
The teacher should have just spoken to him in private or something to see what was going on instead of making a show and disciplining him. Your wife is wrong and should learn to listen more.
OP responded:
I have requested to talk with his form tutor and the teacher in question to explain why I wasn’t going to support the C3. I was told I would receive a call from them some time today but haven’t yet.
I’m not going to come at them rudely, but simply tell them I think they handled it poorly and should have asked to speak to him later. In my opinion it would be obvious not to ask him the reason he was refusing in front of the whole class and then give him no chance to explain later.