'AITA for not allowing my son to be punished after he refused to do his school presentation?'

She replied, “Well, I’m not sure that’s true,” dismissing what I said. So I told her, “You might not be sure, but I am.” She insisted we needed to present a united front, along with the school, and that by going against her, I was sending George the wrong message.

I asked why her way of handling it was automatically right and why I should be the one to concede. It escalated into a big argument, which we haven’t had in years. She’s saying she is going to punish him for refusing when it’s her week with him next week and that I am being an AH for “going against her.”