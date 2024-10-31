'AITA for not being friendly with my partner's daughters now that they've 'warmed up' to me?'

Masta-Blasta wrote:

Info: did your partner ever do anything to correct these assumptions or was he keeping up the lie to save face?

OP responded:

Yes and no. Yes, because I don't believe Tim had any idea the girls weren't aware that it's my house. I've heard him refer to it as my house to the girls. I also had heard him tell them I worked as a bartender for fun, that I don't need to work.

No because Tim is one, prideful and two, protective of them.

He shielded them from what was going on behind the scenes so that they could spend as much time with their dying Mother without being worried about him.