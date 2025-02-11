'AITA for not booking a makeup artist for my MIL for my wedding day with the rest of us?'

You might be expecting squeals of delight or just smiles & nods from them, and that may not be how they react on the fly. You may also be doing a lot with your mom & your friend and never even thought of them. Don't count on fiancé to keep them informed, because the wedding is an entirely different experience for him than it is for you.

In general, guys do not plan their weddings when they are little boys. If their friends have just married, the details of wedding planning were probably not the all-consuming topic of discussion that it is with women. If you are in doubt, just ask your fiancé how much he talks with his parents about the wedding, and you may be surprised how little info has been passed on.