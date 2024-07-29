'AITA for not breaking up with my girlfriend back when I found out she cheated on me?' UPDATED

I mentioned that it really wasn't six years since she cheated on me at her sister's bachelorette party. She asked me when I found out and I told her. Two of her friends told me about it and showed me pictures. I think they thought we talked about it and that I had forgiven her. I never brought it up after I found out.

I got tested and I was much more careful with our use of protection. But after I got over the shock of it I just considered her a roommate I slept with. It was easier to stay with her than to break up and find someone new. She is calling me all kinds of names and trying to get people on her side. I really don't care. I'm moving across the country.