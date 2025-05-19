'AITA for not bringing the women in my family wedding dress shopping?' MAJOR UPDATE

Pandoratastic wrote:

This confrontation is genuinely shocking. Your mother expressed a profound lack of empathy, conditional love, an obsession with appearances, and complete emotional detachment during a moment that should have carried real weight. While no one can or should diagnose someone from a distance, these are all hallmarks of narcissistic or sociopathic tendencies.

I'm really sorry that you and your father had to go through that. But keep in mind that you are not unlovable. Your father and your fiancé's love proves that. She was just incapable of giving love. That's nothing to do with your worth. It's only about her limitations. What she showed you was extremely toxic and controlling behavior but you should be proud of the fact that you were never fully controlled by it.