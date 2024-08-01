'AITA for not canceling a college football trip after my pregnant wife canceled her Taylor Swift trip?'

NTA, but financial stress is one of the primary causes of divorce, so you guys need to get on the same page. Even if you are perfectly fine, if she doesn't feel like you're fine, it's going to hurt your marriage.

toxicredox wrote:

From your comments about the state of your finances, YTA. You are clearly working class (meaning, if you're not working, you can't get by for more than a few months financially), and your emergency fund ($15k) is pretty low. Does that even cover a full 6 months of your expenses as they existed before pregnancy? If it would, ok, but it won't last nearly that long now that she's pregnant and after the baby comes.