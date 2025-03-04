'AITA for not caring about the company image after my boss stole from me?' MAJOR UPDATE

She sat me down, and told me I could choose to bear a grudge, or forgive him. That it was my place to decide, but she felt it was pointless of me to carry on, since his company seemed doomed anyway. I guess at this point I'd had enough as well, and decided to cut him slack, asking my friends to knock it off, thanking them for their support.

I didn't delete ask them to delete comments, my ex-boss could do that himself. Afterwards, The VC who was investing in the startup apparently got to know about this incident, and scolded my boss, and even offered to compensate me for the harddisk. He knew about my work for the company pretty well, and was skeptical about the exboss's description of the event.