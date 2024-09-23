'AITA for not cooking all my parents meals while they were visiting me?' MAJOR UPDATE

Thanks for reading this. Yes, the thing is my dad smokes, so I just thought he wanted to buy cigarettes. There's also a park nearby that my mom claimed she liked to go for walks so I just assumed that's what they were doing.

hadMcDofordinner wrote:

Your sister is overreacting. Just ignore her for now. Don't feed the drama. Your parents are adults and even if they expected you to cook for them 3 times a day, when they saw that they needed to eat independently, they just needed to adapt and get on with it.

You asked several times, they had access to the store, it's too bad that they acted like this and didn't take care of their own meals.

NTA Your parents are for acting like spoiled children unable to feed themselves while at your place and then complaining to your sister.