'AITA for not dating a single dad my friends set me up with? They think I'm being judgmental.'

He said he thought we clicked so well, we had the same interests, and he didn’t understand why I was saying no. I tried to keep it vague at first, but he kept pushing, so I finally told him I wasn’t comfortable dating someone with kids. That set him off. He started saying things like how he thought younger girls liked experienced men and that I was being judgmental.

Then he said he didn’t plan for any of this to happen and asked "Don’t you think I’m a victim? I was just a dumb kid when I had my first and the second one was a surprise. I don’t even see his kids that often and that we wouldn’t have any problems. I was baby trapped. I have it way harder than you." At that point, I was done. I didn’t reply to him anymore. The mutual friends who set us up, he told them.