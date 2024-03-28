In theory, you wanna stick by your partner no matter what goes down, but reality is a lot more complex.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not deplaning with her husband when he was too wasted to board. She wrote:

"AITA for not deplaning with my husband after he was kicked off for being too wasted?"

I 28f recently married my husband Adam 30m. We are the same ethnicity and both speak our language, however I am more fluent as I go to our home country more often as my extended family are there and it’s was just my parents, me and my sisters here.