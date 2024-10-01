'AITA for not donating my kidney to my brother after he bullied me for years?'

I (27F) have an older brother, lets call me Jake for privacy reasons (30M). Long story short...we never had a good relationship. Growing up, Jake was always the favorite. He was good at sports, popular, and got all the attention from my parents. Meanwhile, he made my life hell. He would tease me, eg call me names, and even h*t me sometimes.

My parents never took it seriously and always said, “That’s just how brothers are.”

When I moved out for college, I stopped talking to Jake as much as possible. I tried to move on and build my own life. I thought I was finally free of all that crap I went through lol.