Husband questions wife’s commitment after she refuses to tattoo his name on her neck. AITA?

"AITA for not getting my husband’s name tattooed on my neck?"

Before I begin, this is my sister’s story she wanted me to share with you guys. For the sake of this post these are the fake names (best friend: Henry, Husband: Tanner, sister: Mary). I personally don’t think I’m in the wrong for refusing to do something so stupid.

Me and my husband have been married for a 10 years and together for 20 years. Before we even got engaged—before we even thought of getting together— I told him I would never get anyone’s name tatted on me.

I’ve never had a problem with people getting their partners name tatted on them at all, but it just wasn’t my style or the way I would showcase my commitment to anyone. Apart from my kids, that is.