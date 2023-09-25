'AITA for not giving a 30+ year friend's debut novel a five star review?'

jennnjennjen said:

As a book reviewer, YTA, in my opinion, because Goodreads and Amazon are both platforms where the number rating matters more than the content of the review. For context, I also write book reviews on various platforms.

On Amazon or Goodreads, if a good friend wrote a book and I couldn’t justify a 5-star rating, I would probably just not rate it. This is because most people on those platforms just look at the aggregate number and never read the vast majority of the reviews, even the ones who do read some of them are only going to read a couple at most. Even if you have followers that might read your review itself, many more people than that won’t.