'AITA for not giving my estranged father's wife the money he sent me?'

She said it was money that was meant to go on her kids. That he had no right to drain their accounts for me. I told her it wasn't my problem and my aunt threatened to call the cops.

She showed up at my aunts house again a few days after and my aunt followed through and called the cops. But apparently this woman left the message that I was selfish and entitled and I stole it from her kids. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

Mother_Search3350

Her kids have beeeen supported by that deadbeat all their lives as she DGAF whether you were dead or alive or if you had food to eat or clothes to wear. That's all the back child support that deadbeat owes you like your mom said.