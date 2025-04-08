'AITA for not giving my friend one of the freebies from my skincare order?'

So I ordered a bunch of stuff during a skincare sale and they were doing this promo where if you spent over a certain amount, they gave you three “mystery gifts.” I didn’t know what they were gonna be but I was excited because I’ve been broke and haven’t treated myself in a while.
When the box came, I opened it with my friend there and the gifts were actually kind of nice? A lip mask, a jade roller, and this little overnight cream I’ve been wanting to try. I was like omg cute and set them aside with the rest of my stuff.
Then my friend just casually picks up the lip mask and goes, “oh this is so nice, thanks for saving this for me.” I laughed cause I thought she was joking but she was literally putting it in her purse. I said wait no, I didn’t say you could have that, and she goes, “okay chill, it’s just a freebie.”
I told her yeah it was free, but it still came with my order, and I was kind of looking forward to using it. She got all weird and said I was being stingy and that “if you didn’t pay for it, it’s not even a real gift.”
I didn’t even know how to respond to that. I’m not mad, I just feel kind of awkward now and like maybe I overreacted about something small? But also…it was mine?
AITA?
Elegant_Bluebird_460 wrote:
NTA. Taking something given to someone else just because it was free is wild, and theft. Your friend's toxic side is showing. This would make me reexamine our whole association if it happened to me. What else does she feel entitled to? What other ways does she play the innocent when she's the villain?
OP responded:
That's what I was trying to say but she acted like I was gatekeeping a free sample.
NotoriousSJV wrote:
NTA. Your "friend" is TA. Your stuff is your stuff, whether you paid for each specific item or received it in some other way. What she did was outrageous. You did nothing wrong and your response was reasonable and respectful. Yes, it was yours. It is yours. Not hers.
OP responded:
That's what I felt like, I just wanna keep my stuff and she makes it sounds like I'm being selfish for not sharing.
UzuiTengenswife wrote:
"If you didn't pay for it, it's not even a real gift."
But you did pay for it. Which is why the company GIFTED you those items. Her logic makes absolutely no sense. NTA btw. That girl is acting weirdly entitled to your things.
OP responded:
Right? She was like its free so its okay to let her have it.
Aylasar wrote:
NTA. Technically it wasn’t free because you had to spend X amount of dollars to receive the free gifts. If you went to a burger joint together and you both wanted burgers and fries then saw they had a special buy a burger get the fries for free would you let her take your fries since they were “free”? Same difference.
OP responded:
That's actually the perfect comparison!
ghostkneetremor wrote:
NTA. Your “friend” sounds incredibly entitled. The item wasn’t free, the “3 mystery gifts” were part of the wider order that you paid for. Does she have a history of this kind of behaviour?
OP responded:
Umm she would eat some of my fries sometimes? But fries is okay with me haha. These freebie I actually wanna try it so.
CuriousTikTaalik wrote:
NTA. You did pay for it. That company isn't your friend or benefactor. They gave you "gifts" as part of the order you paid for and as a way to keep you a loyal customer.
You paid a higher price for the stuff you bought to cover the cost of the stuff you didn't choose for yourself. You absolutely paid for those gifts But what if it had been a gift? Would she feel entitled to a sweater your grandma knitted for you, because you didn't pay for it?
OP responded:
Exactly! Like just because something didn't cost me money doesn't mean she entitled to have it.
Sufficient-Life-1439 wrote:
Def not TA. Your friend is weird and has an insane amount of audacity to just take it? Opportunists only look out for themselves, drop her.
OP responded:
Yeah I feel like that too! Maybe she just want it so bad?
No_Philosopher_1870 wrote:
NTA. If she can ask, you can refuse with a clear conscience. You had no plan to give her anything. Maybe the lesson is to not open mail in front of her.
OP responded:
Correct. Will never show anything in front of her since then.
SupTheChalice wrote:
Did she actually take it? And you didn't say anything? It wasn't free. You had to order a certain amount to get it. It was just a mystery but it wasn't free. That person is not your friend. I wouldn't do that to a stranger I disliked. It's super weird and it's odd you let it happen.
OP responded:
Glad that she didn't because I didn't let her. But yea I think she tried to take advantage? Even its freebie.
costcodount wrote:
NTA. Free or not, it came with your order. She didn't pay for it, you did. Acting like she's entitled to it just because it was a bonus is weird. You didn't overreact. You set normal boundary and she made it awkward.
OP responded:
Thanks! I was thinking should I really just share with her but now I know that I didn't overreact.
TresWhat wrote:
NTA in the slightest. And it’s not free, you got it because of the amount of actual money you spent with them. She was acting very entitled.
TyrOdinson89 wrote:
NTA. You did pay for it, they didn't just send you a package, it was part of your order. If you hadn't paid for the other stuff, that free stuff wouldn't have come.