'AITA for not giving my partner a second chance after his one time mistake?' UPDATED 2X

He hooked up with one of the bridesmaids (bride’s sister) and brought her to his room...but in the morning he realized what a fool he was so he told her to leave. He said “I made a mistake but you have to realize if you were with me this wouldn’t have happened! I was drunk and lonely. It was one time thing and meant nothing”.

I felt like my brain was frozen. I said and you ghosted me for days and tell me now? Were you busy with her all this time? He said no I needed time to think I was ashamed. I told him don’t bother coming home. Stay with her or your mom until I find a place then I don’t want to ever see you again.