'AITA for not giving my relatives free legal services? They’ve always treated me as the black sheep.'

My older sister called me begging me to represent her for free and help her get her kids back. I was honest with her, I don’t even know her kids and I don’t really care if she has them or not. I pointed out that she hasn’t called me in years, and yet now she’s asking for me to do her a massive favor, for free. I told her no.

My mother called me to shame me, for not helping my sister, and for not helping any of my other relatives when they’ve asked. I asked her when was the last time any of them called me even just to see how I’m doing. I pointed out that my cousin is a landscaper. He could’ve offered to do yard work for me in exchange for legal services, but instead he just called me up asking for free help.