'AITA for not going to a family dinner at my sister's new restaurant? I don't want to support her.'

I was the only person excluded from her 21st birthday party, from her college graduation and so on. We see each other when we're at our parents or if we have something going on in the family. Our younger brother has asked her in the past why she hates me so much when she doesn't hate anyone else and she told him I ruined her life.

She didn't give more information. Just I ruined her life. She said she wished mom had aborted me and she'd be happier. She also said she despised every second of sharing a room with me and wish I could have been kidnapped to get me out of her hair. I heard this and I was like fine, you know what, I have five amazing siblings.