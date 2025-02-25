'AITA for not helping my brother and my ex with their kid and telling my parents to step up?'

He told me I could be the dad and raise the baby and he'd never be with Jade again but she wanted what I could offer her and the baby and he wanted the best for his kid. Our parents were shocked by what had happened. But also frustrated because Tommy was bouncing from job to job after college. He had no stability or stable income and Jade wasn't in a much better position.

While I had gone to trade school and was earning good money and had stable employment already. They berated Tommy and Jade like crazy and I stepped away from the two of them. I said I would only step back in and communicate with Jade if the baby was mine. And I said I'd pay for a DNA test.