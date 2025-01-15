'AITA for not helping my sister who became homeless just after she gave birth to my ex-husband's baby?'

"AITA for not helping my sister who became homeless just after she gave birth to her and my soon to be ex-husband's baby?"

My sister (24f) and I (26f) were really close our whole lives and we moved away from our parents together when she was 18 and I was 20. I met my (soon to be) ex-husband here and we got married and my sister stayed close. We spent a lot of time together. Then a few months ago I learned my sister was pregnant and my husband was the father.

I ended my marriage to him immediately and I told my sister I wanted nothing more to do with her and she was on her own. I had some of her stuff at my place and left it at my ex's place for her. For the rest of the pregnancy they were living together and then he wouldn't let her back in after the baby was born.