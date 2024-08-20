'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her service dog?' UPDATED

After thinking it over and talking with my fiancé, we’ve decided to stick with our original plan. My sister has been informed that if she wants to attend the wedding, she needs to do so without the dog. It wasn’t an easy conversation, and as expected, she wasn’t happy about it.

My parents are upset, and a few family members have even threatened to boycott the wedding, but honestly, I’m okay with that. It’s our day, and we’ve made a decision that we believe is best for us. I understand that a lot of people think I’m being unreasonable or selfish, but at the end of the day, this is my wedding. I’m not going to let anyone else dictate how it should go.